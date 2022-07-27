Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $48.20 changed hands at -$1.33 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15B. GH’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.63% off its 52-week high of $133.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.65, which suggests the last value was 42.63% up since then. When we look at Guardant Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Instantly GH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 51.11 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.81%, with the 5-day performance at 3.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is 4.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GH’s forecast low is $65.00 with $165.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -242.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardant Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.46% over the past 6 months, a -18.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Guardant Health Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $105.39 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Guardant Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $122.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.1 million and $92.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Guardant Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.60% per year.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.71% of Guardant Health Inc. shares while 94.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.62%. There are 94.93% institutions holding the Guardant Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million GH shares worth $876.38 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 7.93 million shares worth $792.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.56 million shares estimated at $236.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $274.43 million.