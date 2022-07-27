Let’s Jump Into The International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.45 million International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $41.78 changed hands at -$1.68 or -3.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.51B. IP’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.91% off its 52-week high of $57.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.21, which suggests the last value was 3.76% up since then. When we look at International Paper Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Analysts gave the International Paper Company (IP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended IP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Paper Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

Instantly IP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.67 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.07%, with the 5-day performance at -1.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is -2.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IP’s forecast low is $37.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.44% for it to hit the projected low.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Paper Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.37% over the past 6 months, a 46.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Paper Company will rise 1.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.36 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that International Paper Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.44 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for International Paper Company earnings to increase by 391.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 28. The 4.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.85. It is important to note, however, that the 4.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of International Paper Company shares while 87.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.73%. There are 87.44% institutions holding the International Paper Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.90% of the shares, roughly 44.12 million IP shares worth $1.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 35.26 million shares worth $1.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 10.87 million shares estimated at $454.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million shares worth around $357.03 million.