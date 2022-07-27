Let’s Dive Into The UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.48 changed hands at -$0.22 or -5.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.64B. UWMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.16% off its 52-week high of $7.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 9.77% up since then. When we look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended UWMC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.78 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.22%, with the 5-day performance at -1.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is -9.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UWMC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UWM Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.33% over the past 6 months, a -81.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UWM Holdings Corporation will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $466.78 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that UWM Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $507.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $484.65 million and $612.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for UWM Holdings Corporation earnings to decrease by -98.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.15% per year.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 11.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 11.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.69% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares while 34.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.44%. There are 34.13% institutions holding the UWM Holdings Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.57% of the shares, roughly 7.93 million UWMC shares worth $46.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 7.93 million shares worth $46.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $15.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $12.09 million.