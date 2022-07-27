Let’s Dive Into The ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Stock Forecast. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Let’s Dive Into The ON Semiconductor Corporation...

Let’s Dive Into The ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.64 million ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $58.25 changed hands at -$1.09 or -1.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.06B. ON’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.32% off its 52-week high of $71.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.81, which suggests the last value was 40.24% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Analysts gave the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ON as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.35 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 9.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ON’s forecast low is $55.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.58% for it to hit the projected low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.26% over the past 6 months, a 66.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON Semiconductor Corporation will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.02 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that ON Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.62 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.30%. The 2022 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 306.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.61% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares while 96.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.87%. There are 96.50% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 42.61 million ON shares worth $2.67 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 41.99 million shares worth $2.85 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 12.24 million shares estimated at $831.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $687.76 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

In this video, we bring you the five best uranium stocks to buy right now. The stocks mentioned in this video are Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock), Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock), BHP Group Limited (BHP stock), and Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock). The world is gradually falling back in love with nuclear energy. Although this had previously been discussed in the context of decarbonization, the present global energy crisis has truly thrusted nuclear into the limelight. Uranium stocks for this reason are ideal to consider for those that seek early gains on this potentially revolutionary stock category. Each of the stocks mentioned in this video hold unique core strengths that make them suitable to include in one’s investment portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:57 - Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock) 2:22 - Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock) 4:21 - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock) 5:50 - BHP Group Limited (BHP stock) 7:08 - Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Denison Mines : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DNN/ Cameco Corporation :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCJ/ Uranium Energy Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ BHP Group Limited : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BHP/ Ur-Energy Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/URG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Uranium Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLmliNGlOcEFEeTJz
In this video, we bring you the top 5 AI stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR Stock), DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock), IBM Corp (IBM Stock), SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN Stock), and Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock). Many investors have been increasingly looking to get aboard the dynamic world of AI, and see their portfolios fly with all the promise it offers. Unfortunately, actually identifying such stocks are difficult, because they are a dime a dozen. Locating the real gems of artificial intelligence is something many have attempted to undertake. With this video, we attempt to put forward our best bets as to the most promising AI stocks you could include within your portfolios. Each of the AI stocks presented in this video holds unique strengths and have a stellar growth potential. Of course, it goes without saying that where investors anticipate gains of such colossal proportions, there is likelihood for loss. However, for those willing to see exposure to a certain degree of risk, the AI stocks presented here are some great options for inclusion within one’s portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:01 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock) 2:22 - DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock) 4:31 - IBM Corp (IBM Stock) 6:22 - SoundHound AI (SOUN Stock) 7:35 - Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ IBM Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ SoundHound AI : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOUN/ Lemonade Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LMND/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI, #Stocks, #investing
Top 5 AI Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLjNEdmlUVVZCRWxv
In this video, we discusses why should you invest in EV charging stocks now? The stocks mentioned in this video are Beem Global (BEEM Stock), EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock), ABB Ltd (ABB Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), and Wallbox NV (WBX Stock). We shed light on an exciting opportunity that has remained largely overlooked as of yet. This of course refers to stocks of companies that specialize in electric vehicle charging stations. Here, we argue that getting in early on this phenomenal growth opportunity is the best investment decision anyone can make. We make a strong case for five stocks belonging to the EV charge station category that offer a stellar growth opportunity. We find this area highly promising in the wake of the explosive EV penetration into the markets of developed regions. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Beem Global (BEEM Stock) 2:25 - EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock) 4:20 - ABB Ltd (ABB Stock) 5:44 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 7:00 - Wallbox NV (WBX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Beem Global : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEEM/ EVGO Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVGO/ ABB Ltd : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABB/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Wallbox NV : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WBX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchargingstocks, #stocks, #investing
Why Should You Invest in EV Charging Stocks Now?
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLm9mOTdsUzVPeU1R
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]