Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.55 changed hands at -$0.58 or -18.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.48M. KAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -479.61% off its 52-week high of $14.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 0.78% up since then. When we look at Kalera Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.64K.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -18.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.84%, with the 5-day performance at -20.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -63.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KAL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -135.29% for it to hit the projected low.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.90% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares while 83.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.90%.