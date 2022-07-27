JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (NASDAQ: JBLU) Stock Could Appreciate By -97.29%

In the last trading session, 8.1 million JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $8.11 changed hands at -$0.33 or -3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68B. JBLU’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.3% off its 52-week high of $16.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.87, which suggests the last value was 2.96% up since then. When we look at JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.59 million.

Analysts gave the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended JBLU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.94 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.05%, with the 5-day performance at -6.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -5.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JBLU’s forecast low is $6.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.02% for it to hit the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JetBlue Airways Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.10% over the past 6 months, a 70.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation will rise 86.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 208.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.41 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.80%. The 2022 estimates are for JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings to increase by 88.30%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 81.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.10%. There are 81.63% institutions holding the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 30.48 million JBLU shares worth $433.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 28.9 million shares worth $411.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 9.02 million shares estimated at $128.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 8.85 million shares worth around $129.42 million.