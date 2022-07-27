Is Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.31 million Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.60 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.13B. TAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.56% off its 52-week high of $17.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.05, which suggests the last value was 10.62% up since then. When we look at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Instantly TAK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.71 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.75%, with the 5-day performance at -0.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is 5.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.48% over the past 6 months, a 16.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings to decrease by -39.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.58% per year.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 7.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.13. It is important to note, however, that the 7.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares while 1.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.87%. There are 1.87% institutions holding the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock share, with Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million TAK shares worth $63.09 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 4.26 million shares worth $62.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $29.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $16.1 million.