Is Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.19 changed hands at -$8.31 or -8.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.35B. GRMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.83% off its 52-week high of $178.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $92.53, which suggests the last value was 1.76% up since then. When we look at Garmin Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 985.48K.

Analysts gave the Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GRMN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Garmin Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) trade information

Instantly GRMN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 108.32 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -8.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.73%, with the 5-day performance at -0.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) is 2.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Garmin Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.94% over the past 6 months, a 1.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Garmin Ltd. will fall -16.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.34 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Garmin Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Garmin Ltd. earnings to increase by 8.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.60% per year.

GRMN Dividends

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 27. The 2.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.91% of Garmin Ltd. shares while 54.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.04%. There are 54.49% institutions holding the Garmin Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 17.28 million GRMN shares worth $1.62 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 14.26 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.45 million shares estimated at $419.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $329.37 million.