Is Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.80B. ENIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.2% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 20.33% up since then. When we look at Enel Chile S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.07K.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Instantly ENIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.04%, with the 5-day performance at 2.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 3.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.48 days.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enel Chile S.A. will rise 120.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -121.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $929.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enel Chile S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $958.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Enel Chile S.A. earnings to increase by 267.40%.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Enel Chile S.A. shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.13%. There are 3.13% institutions holding the Enel Chile S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million ENIC shares worth $15.77 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $2.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $1.83 million.