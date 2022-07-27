Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Shares Inclined By 3.01% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.25. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $126.46 changing hands around $6.24 or 5.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.78B. HLTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -32.84% off its 52-week high of $167.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.41, which suggests the last value was 14.27% up since then. When we look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended HLT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Instantly HLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 127.89 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 5.19% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 3.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLTâ€™s forecast low is $125.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -42.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -14.42% over the past 6 months, a 90.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.08 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.24 billion.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 75.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 156.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.90% per year.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 27. The 0.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.73% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares while 100.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.44%. There are 100.66% institutions holding the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.23% of the shares, roughly 25.68 million HLT shares worth $3.25 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 20.23 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.69 million shares estimated at $1.1 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million shares worth around $1.02 billion.