Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.73 million Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $105.29 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.39B. HES’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.83% off its 52-week high of $131.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.93, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Hess Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the Hess Corporation (HES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended HES as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hess Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Instantly HES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 108.53 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.16%, with the 5-day performance at 1.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is 3.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HES’s forecast low is $105.00 with $165.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hess Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.59% over the past 6 months, a 329.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hess Corporation will rise 795.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 796.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.32 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hess Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.48 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hess Corporation earnings to increase by 117.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 69.35% per year.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.06% of Hess Corporation shares while 83.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.56%. There are 83.25% institutions holding the Hess Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.27% of the shares, roughly 41.29 million HES shares worth $3.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 30.26 million shares worth $2.24 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.11 million shares estimated at $748.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $586.51 million.