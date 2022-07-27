GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG): Don’t Ditch GRWG Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.0 million GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.13. With the company’s per share price at $4.48 changed hands at -$0.36 or -7.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $288.69M. GRWG’s last price was a discount, traded about -882.14% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 23.66% up since then. When we look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GRWG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.25 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -7.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.67%, with the 5-day performance at -1.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 7.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRWG’s forecast low is $3.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.88% for it to hit the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrowGeneration Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.55% over the past 6 months, a -223.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrowGeneration Corp. will fall -72.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.02 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that GrowGeneration Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $97.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.89 million and $114.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.40%. The 2022 estimates are for GrowGeneration Corp. earnings to increase by 84.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.54% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares while 53.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.58%. There are 53.45% institutions holding the GrowGeneration Corp. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.90% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million GRWG shares worth $40.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 3.51 million shares worth $32.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 4.31 million shares estimated at $36.23 million under it, the former controlled 11.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 7.33% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $22.69 million.