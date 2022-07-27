Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.99 million Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $22.60 changed hands at $0.97 or 4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.98B. GPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.73% off its 52-week high of $22.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.21, which suggests the last value was 23.85% up since then. When we look at Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GPK as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.67 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.90%, with the 5-day performance at 8.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 10.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPK’s forecast low is $17.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Graphic Packaging Holding Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.82% over the past 6 months, a 85.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding Company will rise 122.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.15 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.16 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings to increase by 14.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.51% per year.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 1.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 98.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.50%. There are 98.47% institutions holding the Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.96% of the shares, roughly 27.64 million GPK shares worth $538.95 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 21.03 million shares worth $410.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.87 million shares estimated at $290.04 million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 8.74 million shares worth around $170.5 million.