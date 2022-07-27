G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.06 or -12.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.78M. GMVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1825.71% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 8.57% up since then. When we look at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMVD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -12.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.74%, with the 5-day performance at -24.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is -47.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMVD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 15.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.41% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares while 2.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.68%. There are 2.27% institutions holding the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million GMVD shares worth $0.21 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 74399.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 47739.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.