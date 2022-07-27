E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.49 million E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.39 changed hands at -$0.31 or -4.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.96B. ETWO’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.45% off its 52-week high of $13.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.07, which suggests the last value was 5.01% up since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.06 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.25%, with the 5-day performance at -3.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -23.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETWO’s forecast low is $8.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.2% for it to hit the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.00% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. will rise 154.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 147.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.24 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $173.05 million.

The 2022 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -240.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.70% per year.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 11 and October 17.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.45% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares while 100.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.09%. There are 100.79% institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.50% of the shares, roughly 49.83 million ETWO shares worth $318.42 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.81% or 38.69 million shares worth $247.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.34 million shares estimated at $53.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million shares worth around $45.8 million.