CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 2.43 million CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.72 changing hands around $7.02 or 11.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.35B. CSGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.22% off its 52-week high of $101.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.00, which suggests the last value was 27.64% up since then. When we look at CoStar Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CSGP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CoStar Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Instantly CSGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 67.69 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 11.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is -3.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSGP’s forecast low is $67.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.06% for it to hit the projected low.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CoStar Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.85% over the past 6 months, a -10.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CoStar Group Inc. will fall -19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $532.34 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that CoStar Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $552.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $469.73 million and $497.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for CoStar Group Inc. earnings to increase by 25.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of CoStar Group Inc. shares while 97.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.05%. There are 97.95% institutions holding the CoStar Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 34.55 million CSGP shares worth $2.73 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 27.65 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.56 million shares estimated at $1.07 billion under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million shares worth around $886.99 million.