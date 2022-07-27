Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 4.66% Incline

In the latest trading session, 2.61 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.13 changing hands around $0.09 or 4.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.13B. CIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.54% off its 52-week high of $2.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 27.7% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CIG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.13 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -0.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CIG’s forecast low is $2.14 with $2.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.59 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to increase by 0.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 14.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 14.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 19.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.53%. There are 19.53% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.99% of the shares, roughly 73.18 million CIG shares worth $156.24 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 44.18 million shares worth $94.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. With 31.18 million shares estimated at $66.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 6.7 million shares worth around $14.3 million.