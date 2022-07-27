Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CBD Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.93 changing hands around $0.19 or 7.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $756.05M. CBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.28% off its 52-week high of $6.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 6.83% up since then. When we look at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CBD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Instantly CBD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.09 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.24%, with the 5-day performance at -8.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is -12.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.51% over the past 6 months, a -81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will rise 1,850.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.10% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao earnings to decrease by -26.30%.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares while 5.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.80%. There are 5.80% institutions holding the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million CBD shares worth $6.36 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 1.2 million shares worth $3.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $4.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $4.09 million.