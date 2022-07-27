Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII) : Investors Should Not Dump CVII Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.93 million Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.80 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.69B. CVII’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.82% off its 52-week high of $9.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.64, which suggests the last value was 1.63% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp VII’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.06K.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

Instantly CVII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.82 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) is 0.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CVII Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp VII is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares while 84.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.36%. There are 84.36% institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp VII stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.43% of the shares, roughly 7.5 million CVII shares worth $73.72 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.10% or 5.66 million shares worth $55.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $8.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $8.59 million.