Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.76% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.14 changed hands at -$0.86 or -1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.65B. CPB’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.89% off its 52-week high of $51.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.76, which suggests the last value was 17.41% up since then. When we look at Campbell Soup Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CPB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Campbell Soup Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) trade information

Instantly CPB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.02 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.75%, with the 5-day performance at 1.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is 1.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPB’s forecast low is $38.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Campbell Soup Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.12% over the past 6 months, a -5.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.98 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Campbell Soup Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $2.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.87 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Campbell Soup Company earnings to increase by 69.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.36% per year.

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 30 and September 05. The 3.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.69% of Campbell Soup Company shares while 52.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.08%. There are 52.78% institutions holding the Campbell Soup Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.74% of the shares, roughly 23.26 million CPB shares worth $1.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 16.19 million shares worth $777.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.68 million shares estimated at $272.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $213.84 million.