Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 10.63 million Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $37.96 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.27B. BSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.11% off its 52-week high of $47.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.98, which suggests the last value was 7.85% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Analysts gave the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BSX as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Instantly BSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.61 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSX’s forecast low is $43.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boston Scientific Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.02% over the past 6 months, a 7.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Scientific Corporation will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Scientific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.08 billion and $2.97 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Boston Scientific Corporation earnings to increase by 946.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.60% per year.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares while 92.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.03%. There are 92.80% institutions holding the Boston Scientific Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 126.43 million BSX shares worth $5.6 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 111.62 million shares worth $4.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 40.5 million shares estimated at $1.72 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 34.38 million shares worth around $1.47 billion.