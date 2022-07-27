B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 8.71 million B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.49B. BTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.17% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.10, which suggests the last value was 6.34% up since then. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.37 million.

Analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.42 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.78%, with the 5-day performance at 2.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is -8.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $4.22 with $8.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -152.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.49% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the B2Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.02% over the past 6 months, a 5.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $382.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that B2Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $496.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $362.99 million and $508.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.57%. The 2022 estimates are for B2Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 8.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03. The 4.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 4.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 66.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.37%. There are 66.60% institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 112.29 million BTG shares worth $371.68 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 88.05 million shares worth $291.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 55.98 million shares estimated at $185.29 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 4.10% of the shares, roughly 43.34 million shares worth around $143.46 million.