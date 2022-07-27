Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.06 changing hands around $0.54 or 2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.23B. ATC’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.59% off its 52-week high of $25.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.06, which suggests the last value was 18.13% up since then. When we look at Atotech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.52K.

Analysts gave the Atotech Limited (ATC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atotech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Instantly ATC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.15 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) is 12.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATC’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 0.27% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atotech Limited will rise 125.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $348.21 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Atotech Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $383.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $331.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Atotech Limited earnings to increase by 98.30%.

ATC Dividends

Atotech Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.09% of Atotech Limited shares while 93.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.95%. There are 93.95% institutions holding the Atotech Limited stock share, with Versor Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.17% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million ATC shares worth $75.58 million.

PSquared Asset Management AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.43% or 3.25 million shares worth $83.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and Arbitrage Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $33.37 million under it, the former controlled 5.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Arbitrage Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $19.44 million.