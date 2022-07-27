Are American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $149.57 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.74B. AXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.42% off its 52-week high of $199.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $134.12, which suggests the last value was 10.33% up since then. When we look at American Express Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Instantly AXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 160.88 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.42%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is 2.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Express Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.73% over the past 6 months, a -2.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Express Company will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.38 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.24 billion and $10.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.30%. The 2022 estimates are for American Express Company earnings to increase by 166.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.00% per year.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 21 and April 25. The 1.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of American Express Company shares while 87.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.22%. There are 87.08% institutions holding the American Express Company stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.13% of the shares, roughly 151.61 million AXP shares worth $24.8 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 46.6 million shares worth $7.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.51 million shares estimated at $2.7 billion under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 13.29 million shares worth around $2.17 billion.