Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 8.5 million Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.90 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.45B. AMCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.43% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.66, which suggests the last value was 17.36% up since then. When we look at Amcor plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.02 million.

Analysts gave the Amcor plc (AMCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended AMCR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Amcor plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.91 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at 2.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 3.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMCR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $14.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amcor plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.22% over the past 6 months, a 8.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amcor plc will rise 4.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.76 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Amcor plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.45 billion and $3.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Amcor plc earnings to increase by 55.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.95% per year.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 3.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Amcor plc shares while 42.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.86%. There are 42.75% institutions holding the Amcor plc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.80% of the shares, roughly 102.17 million AMCR shares worth $1.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 100.0 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. With 32.47 million shares estimated at $389.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 28.19 million shares worth around $338.6 million.