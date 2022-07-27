Altria Group Inc. (MO) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 5.54 million Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $44.14 changed hands at $0.31 or 0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.32B. MO’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.25% off its 52-week high of $57.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.00, which suggests the last value was 7.11% up since then. When we look at Altria Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.32 million.

Analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. (MO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended MO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altria Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Instantly MO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.26 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.86%, with the 5-day performance at 2.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 1.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MO’s forecast low is $36.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altria Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.63% over the past 6 months, a 4.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altria Group Inc. will rise 1.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.44 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Altria Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.61 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Altria Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.11% per year.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 8.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.60. It is important to note, however, that the 8.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Altria Group Inc. shares while 60.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.07%. There are 60.03% institutions holding the Altria Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 154.16 million MO shares worth $7.31 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 119.84 million shares worth $6.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 52.2 million shares estimated at $2.47 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 42.68 million shares worth around $2.02 billion.