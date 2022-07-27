Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.41 changed hands at -$0.98 or -3.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.86B. ALKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.16% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.24, which suggests the last value was 25.24% up since then. When we look at Alkermes plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ALKS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Alkermes plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

Instantly ALKS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.95 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is -1.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALKS’s forecast low is $27.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alkermes plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.98% over the past 6 months, a -94.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alkermes plc will fall -96.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -128.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $267.96 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Alkermes plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $262.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Alkermes plc earnings to increase by 57.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.20% per year.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Alkermes plc shares while 101.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.27%. There are 101.00% institutions holding the Alkermes plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.06% of the shares, roughly 21.34 million ALKS shares worth $496.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.34% or 16.89 million shares worth $392.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 11.81 million shares estimated at $301.08 million under it, the former controlled 7.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 6.63 million shares worth around $154.24 million.