Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 5.08 million Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.33 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. ASTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.3% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.75, which suggests the last value was 16.93% up since then. When we look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASTL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Instantly ASTL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.72 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTL’s forecast low is $15.00 with $21.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algoma Steel Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.89% over the past 6 months, a -42.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $961 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Algoma Steel Group Inc. earnings to increase by 953.70%.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.40% of Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares while 59.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.17%. There are 59.36% institutions holding the Algoma Steel Group Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Credit, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 13.99 million ASTL shares worth $151.28 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.11% or 6.08 million shares worth $65.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments. With 55671.0 shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 15690.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.