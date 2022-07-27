agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.1 million agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.95 changed hands at $0.82 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.51B. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.67% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.36, which suggests the last value was 44.66% up since then. When we look at agilon health inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the agilon health inc. (AGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AGL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. agilon health inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.36 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 18.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGL’s forecast low is $23.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.37% for it to hit the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the agilon health inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.11% over the past 6 months, a 69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for agilon health inc. will rise 97.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $647.98 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that agilon health inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $635.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $498.96 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for agilon health inc. earnings to decrease by -560.10%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of agilon health inc. shares while 99.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.48%. There are 99.34% institutions holding the agilon health inc. stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 50.64% of the shares, roughly 205.95 million AGL shares worth $5.34 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.91% or 44.37 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 13.11 million shares estimated at $340.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 9.88 million shares worth around $256.27 million.