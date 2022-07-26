Why Should You Invest In Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $555.55M. UP’s last price was a discount, traded about -361.43% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 13.81% up since then. When we look at Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.31 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.74%, with the 5-day performance at 1.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -10.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UP’s forecast low is $2.40 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -280.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wheels Up Experience Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.99% over the past 6 months, a -47.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310.85 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $300.85 million.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.89% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares while 58.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.73%. There are 58.07% institutions holding the Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock share, with Delta Air Lines Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 21.29% of the shares, roughly 52.0 million UP shares worth $241.28 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 21.29% or 52.0 million shares worth $241.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. With 7.03 million shares estimated at $24.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $22.21 million.