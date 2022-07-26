Why Should You Invest In JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL)?

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.20 changed hands at -$0.14 or -10.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.81M. LLL’s current price is a discount, trading about -496.67% off its 52-week high of $7.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 7.5% up since then. When we look at JX Luxventure Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 773.74K.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Instantly LLL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -10.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.71%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) is -15.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2022 estimates are for JX Luxventure Limited earnings to decrease by -293.70%.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.36% of JX Luxventure Limited shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.73%. There are 2.90% institutions holding the JX Luxventure Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million LLL shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 38800.0 shares worth $46172.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.