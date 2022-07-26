When Will Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $423.31M. SVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.87% off its 52-week high of $5.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 5.96% up since then. When we look at Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.49 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is -10.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silvercorp Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.62% over the past 6 months, a -10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $64.6 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 1.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.13% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 35.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.59%. There are 35.08% institutions holding the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.58% of the shares, roughly 18.74 million SVM shares worth $67.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.67% or 4.73 million shares worth $17.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. With 9.26 million shares estimated at $34.26 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $29.64 million.