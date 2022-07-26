What Is The Performance Outlook For STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.15 changing hands around $0.05 or 4.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.52M. SSKN’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.57% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.69K.

Analysts gave the STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SSKN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) trade information

Instantly SSKN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.91%, with the 5-day performance at -1.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is 5.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SSKN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -247.83% for it to hit the projected low.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.91% over the past 6 months, a -150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. will fall -266.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $8.68 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.00%. The 2022 estimates are for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 39.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

SSKN Dividends

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 15 and August 19.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.44% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares while 67.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.03%. There are 67.62% institutions holding the STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.18% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million SSKN shares worth $5.31 million.

22NW, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 2.19 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $0.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.27 million.