What Is The Performance Outlook For Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.30 changed hands at $0.24 or 7.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $759.86M. NUVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -216.67% off its 52-week high of $10.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 7.27% up since then. When we look at Nuvation Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NUVB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nuvation Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.56 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.18%, with the 5-day performance at -4.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is -21.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUVB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -415.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -142.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuvation Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.21% over the past 6 months, a -22.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuvation Bio Inc. will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Nuvation Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.60%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.94% of Nuvation Bio Inc. shares while 71.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.52%. There are 71.97% institutions holding the Nuvation Bio Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.52% of the shares, roughly 31.67 million NUVB shares worth $269.16 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.52% or 22.96 million shares worth $195.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7.04 million shares estimated at $35.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $22.45 million.