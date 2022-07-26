Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 13.75 million Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $120.29 changed hands at -$11.73 or -8.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $362.82B. WMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.65% off its 52-week high of $160.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $117.27, which suggests the last value was 2.51% up since then. When we look at Walmart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.00 million.

Analysts gave the Walmart Inc. (WMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WMT as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Walmart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 133.39 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.76%, with the 5-day performance at 2.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is 6.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $145.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WMT’s forecast low is $110.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walmart Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.83% over the past 6 months, a -0.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walmart Inc. will fall -13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.84 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Walmart Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $146.65 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Walmart Inc. earnings to increase by 2.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.35% per year.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 17. The 1.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.70% of Walmart Inc. shares while 32.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.35%. There are 32.61% institutions holding the Walmart Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 125.16 million WMT shares worth $18.11 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.55% or 125.16 million shares worth $18.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 39.62 million shares estimated at $5.73 billion under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 30.12 million shares worth around $4.36 billion.