Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.37 changed hands at -$0.48 or -1.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.82B. TECK’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.06% off its 52-week high of $45.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.14, which suggests the last value was 27.42% up since then. When we look at Teck Resources Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Analysts gave the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TECK as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teck Resources Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.66 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is -13.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teck Resources Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.73% over the past 6 months, a 57.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teck Resources Limited will rise 376.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Teck Resources Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 billion and $2.78 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 107.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Teck Resources Limited earnings to increase by 428.30%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 27. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Teck Resources Limited shares while 68.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.38%. There are 68.17% institutions holding the Teck Resources Limited stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 23.03 million TECK shares worth $610.6 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 21.74 million shares worth $576.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 16.86 million shares estimated at $446.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $158.48 million.