Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Shares Are Down -62.16% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.14 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.37M. TNGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -355.07% off its 52-week high of $18.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.75K.

Analysts gave the Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNGX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Instantly TNGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.99 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.16%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) is -2.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNGX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -383.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -189.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tango Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.12% over the past 6 months, a -46.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.76 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.66 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Tango Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.60%.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.26% of Tango Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.19%. There are 78.98% institutions holding the Tango Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with TRV GP IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 22.08% of the shares, roughly 19.36 million TNGX shares worth $211.84 million.

TRV GP IV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.08% or 19.36 million shares worth $146.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $12.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $11.15 million.