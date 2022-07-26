Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.61 changed hands at -$0.13 or -7.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $197.18M. SWVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -608.07% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was -6.21% down since then. When we look at Swvl Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 935.90K.

Analysts gave the Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SWVL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Swvl Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2300 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.42%, with the 5-day performance at -19.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is -72.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWVL’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1142.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1142.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 232.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Swvl Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $27.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Swvl Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -375.70%.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.67% of Swvl Holdings Corp. shares while 23.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.83%.