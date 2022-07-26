Should You Invest In Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.74 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.16B. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.94% off its 52-week high of $61.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.41, which suggests the last value was 54.33% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.55 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 6.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 6.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bumble Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.47% over the past 6 months, a -90.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bumble Inc. will rise 116.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.84 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Bumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $246.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $186.22 million and $198.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to increase by 211.20%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Bumble Inc. shares while 97.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.88%. There are 97.29% institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 33.34% of the shares, roughly 43.18 million BMBL shares worth $1.46 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.42% or 13.49 million shares worth $391.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 3.33 million shares estimated at $98.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $62.31 million.