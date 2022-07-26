Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -34.06 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $40.28 changed hands at $2.62 or 6.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.45B. STNG’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.61% off its 52-week high of $39.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.02, which suggests the last value was 72.64% up since then. When we look at Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STNG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.44 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 214.44%, with the 5-day performance at 10.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 19.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.77, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STNG’s forecast low is $10.50 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 73.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scorpio Tankers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 241.65% over the past 6 months, a 196.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scorpio Tankers Inc. will rise 117.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 113.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $244.38 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $210.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings to decrease by -356.70%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.70% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares while 45.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.17%. There are 45.88% institutions holding the Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million STNG shares worth $78.79 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 2.6 million shares worth $33.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $15.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $8.12 million.