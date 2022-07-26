S Stock Forecast 2022: SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Remains Strong With -119.24% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.59 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.63 changed hands at -$0.93 or -3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.12B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.84% off its 52-week high of $78.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.64, which suggests the last value was 24.32% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.25 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is -3.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, S’s forecast low is $25.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.5% for it to hit the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.59% over the past 6 months, a 21.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.64 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $84.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -239.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 07.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 82.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.16%. There are 82.53% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.55% of the shares, roughly 34.44 million S shares worth $1.74 billion.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.39% or 26.71 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc.. With 7.24 million shares estimated at $300.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 6.35 million shares worth around $320.55 million.