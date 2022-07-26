Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.97 changed hands at -$2.55 or -10.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.39B. RCII’s current price is a discount, trading about -223.13% off its 52-week high of $67.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.88, which suggests the last value was 9.97% up since then. When we look at Rent-A-Center Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Instantly RCII was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.13 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -10.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.04%, with the 5-day performance at 7.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is 10.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.66 days.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rent-A-Center Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.86% over the past 6 months, a -17.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rent-A-Center Inc. will fall -37.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Rent-A-Center Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.19 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.50% per year.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 5.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 5.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares while 85.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.86%. There are 85.93% institutions holding the Rent-A-Center Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.13% of the shares, roughly 9.54 million RCII shares worth $240.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.90% or 7.04 million shares worth $337.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.25 million shares estimated at $179.32 million under it, the former controlled 7.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $51.14 million.