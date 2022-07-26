Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.93 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.41B. PL’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.45% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 24.95% up since then. When we look at Planet Labs PBC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.29 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.84%, with the 5-day performance at 5.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -0.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Planet Labs PBC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.97% over the past 6 months, a 48.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.5 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $42.26 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Planet Labs PBC earnings to decrease by -14.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.50% of Planet Labs PBC shares while 32.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.05%. There are 32.53% institutions holding the Planet Labs PBC stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.16% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million PL shares worth $47.97 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 7.24 million shares worth $44.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $3.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.95 million.