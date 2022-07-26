Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.68 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.57 changing hands around $0.18 or 1.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $77.01B. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.32% off its 52-week high of $16.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.79, which suggests the last value was 30.07% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.37 million.

Analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PBR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.78 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.01%, with the 5-day performance at 8.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 11.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.20% over the past 6 months, a 105.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will fall -21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 145.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.68 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.48 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to increase by 50.40%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 35.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.37. It is important to note, however, that the 35.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 23.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.46%. There are 23.46% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.22% of the shares, roughly 194.24 million PBR shares worth $2.46 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 71.8 million shares worth $907.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 38.45 million shares estimated at $486.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 29.07 million shares worth around $367.56 million.