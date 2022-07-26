Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.83 million Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.75 changed hands at $0.78 or 2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.59B. OSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.03% off its 52-week high of $65.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.29, which suggests the last value was 52.11% up since then. When we look at Oak Street Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended OSH as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Oak Street Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.90 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.26%, with the 5-day performance at 19.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 42.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSH’s forecast low is $19.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oak Street Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.75% over the past 6 months, a -19.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $520.38 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Oak Street Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $538.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $353.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Oak Street Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.27% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares while 95.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.46%. There are 95.53% institutions holding the Oak Street Health Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 25.46% of the shares, roughly 61.38 million OSH shares worth $2.03 billion.

Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.80% or 40.51 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 8.59 million shares estimated at $150.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 7.55 million shares worth around $132.18 million.