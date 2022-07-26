Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 1.84 million Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $217.35 changed hands at -$1.16 or -0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.59B. NFLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -222.52% off its 52-week high of $700.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $162.71, which suggests the last value was 25.14% up since then. When we look at Netflix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.20 million.

Analysts gave the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 27 recommended NFLX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Netflix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 229.35 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.73%, with the 5-day performance at 14.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 20.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $237.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NFLX’s forecast low is $157.00 with $399.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.03% over the past 6 months, a -10.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Netflix Inc. will fall -13.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.85 billion. 33 analysts are of the opinion that Netflix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $8.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.48 billion and $7.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 90.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Netflix Inc. earnings to increase by 81.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.37% per year.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 17 and October 21.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Netflix Inc. shares while 80.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.60%. There are 80.39% institutions holding the Netflix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.70% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million NFLX shares worth $7.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 27.95 million shares worth $6.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 12.81 million shares estimated at $2.76 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 10.94 million shares worth around $2.35 billion.