MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.56 changed hands at -$0.61 or -1.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.77B. MP’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.96% off its 52-week high of $60.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.48, which suggests the last value was 10.08% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 31.51 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.37%, with the 5-day performance at 7.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -2.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MP’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.89% for it to hit the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MP Materials Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.75% over the past 6 months, a 62.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MP Materials Corp. will rise 94.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.87 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that MP Materials Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $122.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 120.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for MP Materials Corp. earnings to increase by 359.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.76% per year.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.39% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 67.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.40%. There are 67.25% institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with JHL Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 23.62% of the shares, roughly 41.93 million MP shares worth $1.9 billion.

QVT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.87% or 19.3 million shares worth $876.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $114.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $101.67 million.