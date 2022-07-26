MongoDB Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -72.75% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.44 million MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $289.43 changed hands at -$12.18 or -4.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.78B. MDB’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.85% off its 52-week high of $590.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $213.39, which suggests the last value was 26.27% up since then. When we look at MongoDB Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MDB as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MongoDB Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Instantly MDB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 323.00 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -4.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.32%, with the 5-day performance at 2.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $365.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDB’s forecast low is $270.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.71% for it to hit the projected low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MongoDB Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.94% over the past 6 months, a 54.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MongoDB Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $266.45 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that MongoDB Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $277.85 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for MongoDB Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.00%.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.59% of MongoDB Inc. shares while 89.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.58%. There are 89.29% institutions holding the MongoDB Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million MDB shares worth $3.79 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 6.53 million shares worth $3.46 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $1.82 billion under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $945.81 million.