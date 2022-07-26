Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -92.14 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.90 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.19B. LTHM’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.14% off its 52-week high of $34.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.01, which suggests the last value was 21.35% up since then. When we look at Livent Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Analysts gave the Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LTHM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Livent Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.98 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.54%, with the 5-day performance at 10.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is -1.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTHM’s forecast low is $24.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Livent Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.11% over the past 6 months, a 594.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Livent Corporation will rise 650.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $209.29 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Livent Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $225.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.89 million and $103.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 135.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 117.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Livent Corporation earnings to increase by 102.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Livent Corporation shares while 100.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 100.96% institutions holding the Livent Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.87% of the shares, roughly 25.67 million LTHM shares worth $669.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 17.52 million shares worth $427.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.37 million shares estimated at $261.53 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $111.68 million.