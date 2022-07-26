Let’s Talk About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $3.36 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. HBM’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.42% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.08, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HBM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.59 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.66%, with the 5-day performance at -0.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is -16.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HBM’s forecast low is $4.19 with $11.87 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudbay Minerals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.14% over the past 6 months, a 344.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudbay Minerals Inc. will rise 950.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $477.95 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $407.83 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Hudbay Minerals Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.90%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares while 73.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.36%. There are 73.28% institutions holding the Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock share, with Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.75% of the shares, roughly 43.86 million HBM shares worth $344.26 million.

GMT Capital Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.87% or 31.08 million shares worth $243.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 4.76 million shares estimated at $34.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $33.41 million.